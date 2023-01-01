W Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

