Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

