Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 305.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,005.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.14.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.