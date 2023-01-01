Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $647.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

