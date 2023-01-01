Xponance Inc. Has $13.87 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

HON opened at $214.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average is $194.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

