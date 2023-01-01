Xponance Inc. Purchases 119,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

