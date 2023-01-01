Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

