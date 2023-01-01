McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 101,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.