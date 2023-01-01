Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $141.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.