United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $994,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,015.28 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,954.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,887.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

