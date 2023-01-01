Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.