Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LLY opened at $365.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day moving average is $333.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

