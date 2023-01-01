Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average of $351.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

