Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.