Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,015.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,954.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,887.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

