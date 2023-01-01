BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

