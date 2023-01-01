Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

BX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

