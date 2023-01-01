Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 391.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,057 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,451,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 644,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

