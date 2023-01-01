DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,219.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 172,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

