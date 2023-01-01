Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $614.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.