Trust Co. of Vermont Has $468,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

