Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $319.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.88. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.