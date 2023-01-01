Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.78. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

