Xponance Inc. Acquires 11,245 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

