Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,934 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

