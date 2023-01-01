Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

