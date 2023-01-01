W Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.