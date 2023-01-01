NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.
Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
