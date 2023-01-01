Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after buying an additional 976,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

