Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,694.4% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 531,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

