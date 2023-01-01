AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.