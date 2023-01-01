Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.95.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.