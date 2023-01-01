The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $129.71 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

