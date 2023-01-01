Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,466,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

