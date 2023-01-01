Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,687 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $325,088,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

