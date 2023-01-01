Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases By 51.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $647.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.