McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 489 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

