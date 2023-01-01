Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 444,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 77,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 36,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.63 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

