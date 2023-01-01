Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,668 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

