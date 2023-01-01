Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $323.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

