Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 7.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

