Dfpg Investments LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

NYSE MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

