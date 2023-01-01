Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 119,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

