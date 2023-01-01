KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

