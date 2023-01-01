Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

