Dfpg Investments LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $402.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

