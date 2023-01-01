Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

