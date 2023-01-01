State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $388.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 392.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $658.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

