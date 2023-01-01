United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 178,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 288.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $78.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.