Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

SBUX opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

